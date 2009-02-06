© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU and Arizona News

Pam England Heals through Story

Published February 6, 2009 at 4:44 AM MST
By Laurel Morales

Flagstaff, AZ – Pam England has revolutionized the way women prepare for childbirth. In her book Birthing From Within England, who is also a nurse and midwife, instructs women to stop thinking about birth as a medical event. Instead she tells them to get in touch with their fears about birth. And through this awareness she says women can experience a rite of passage. Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Morales talked with England about how she came up with this philosophy.

For more information about Pam England's workshops in northern Arizona go to
http://www.birthingfromwithin.com/schedule

