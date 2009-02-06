Pam England Heals through Story

By Laurel Morales

Flagstaff, AZ – Pam England has revolutionized the way women prepare for childbirth. In her book Birthing From Within England, who is also a nurse and midwife, instructs women to stop thinking about birth as a medical event. Instead she tells them to get in touch with their fears about birth. And through this awareness she says women can experience a rite of passage. Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Morales talked with England about how she came up with this philosophy.

