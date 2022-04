By Daniel Kraker

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-820483.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Flagstaff city manager Kevin Burke returned from Washington, D.C. yesterday, where he made his pitch for Flagstaff's inclusion in the giant federal stimulus package. He told Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker he was there to make sure Flagstaff "got a piece of the pie."