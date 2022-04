By Gillian

Flagstaff, AZ – Memorial services will be held this Sunday at the Grand Canyon for Laurent and Shirley Gaudreau. The couple, ages 82 and 73, was found dead last week at their home inside Grand Canyon National Park. An investigation is underway, but officials say it appears to be a murder/suicide. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports.