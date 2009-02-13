© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Winter Weather Update with Flagstaff Meteorologist Lee Born

Published February 13, 2009 at 8:27 AM MST
The San Francisco Peaks

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – Northern Arizona has been slammed this week with powerful winter storms. On Tuesday, heavy snow forced the closure of roads, highways and schools across the region, including Northern Arizona University. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl sat down with Flagstaff meteorologist, Lee Born, to talk about all this snow.

