© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Foreclosures on the rise in northern Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published February 18, 2009 at 2:12 AM MST
3076685-1714738485.jpg

By Daniel Kraker

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-821735.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – President Obama unveiled his 75 billion dollar foreclosure prevention plan Wednesday in Mesa. Arizona has been hit especially hard by the housing crunch. And while most of the pain so far has been felt in the Phoenix area, foreclosures are on the rise in northern Arizona. Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker spoke with Devonna McGlaughlin, assistant director of the nonprofit affordable housing group Both Hands.

KNAU and Arizona News