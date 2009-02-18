© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Governor Brewer talks budget, education in Flagstaff

Published February 18, 2009 at 9:47 AM MST
By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – Today, President Obama will address a public audience in Mesa. He's expected to discuss the state's budget and foreclosure crisis. Yesterday, Arizona Governor Jan Brewer was in Flagstaff doing much the same thing. The governor was on somewhat of a fact-finding mission, surveying Arizona's rural communities for solutions to the budget crisis. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl was able to sit down, briefly, with Governor Brewer yesterday to talk about some of those solutions.

