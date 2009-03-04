© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Beauty in the Face of Illness

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published March 4, 2009 at 6:25 AM MST

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-823976.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – One of the most common side effects of some chemotherapy treatments is hair loss. It can be especially devastating for women, particularly when it comes time to shave their hair completely. But, a hair stylist in Flagstaff is trying to make the experience a little less traumatic. Robert Allison runs Salon Called Hope. And it's one of the only private salons in the country that offers free services to cancer patients. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports.

KNAU and Arizona News