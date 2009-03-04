© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Governor Brewer calls for tax increase to help bridge budget gap

Published March 4, 2009 at 5:14 AM MST
Phoenix, AZ – In her speech to a joint session of the state legislature this afternoon, Republican Governor Jan Brewer called for a temporary tax hike to help balance next year's budget. She said one billion dollars in new tax revenue needs to be approved; whether by the legislature, or directly by voters. She also called for more spending cuts, and said Arizona can expect roughly one billion dollars in federal stimulus funds. Here is Governor Brewer's complete speech to the state legislature.

