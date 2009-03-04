Governor Brewer calls for tax increase to help bridge budget gap

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-824194.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – In her speech to a joint session of the state legislature this afternoon, Republican Governor Jan Brewer called for a temporary tax hike to help balance next year's budget. She said one billion dollars in new tax revenue needs to be approved; whether by the legislature, or directly by voters. She also called for more spending cuts, and said Arizona can expect roughly one billion dollars in federal stimulus funds. Here is Governor Brewer's complete speech to the state legislature.