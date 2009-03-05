Governor unveils budget balancing plan

By Howard Fischer

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-824290.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – Governor Jan Brewer unveiled her plan Wednesday to balance the

state budget. Lawmakers from both parties found something to dislike in the plan.

Brewer asked lawmakers to cut state spending by about $1 billion.

She also hopes to get another billion in federal stimulus

dollars. But that still leaves the state a billion dollars short.

Brewer told lawmakers she has a long record of conservative and

anti-tax credentials.

(But as a very last resort, after considering every other option,

and after doing a truthful and honest assessment of our economic

situation we must be willing to consider the passage of a

temporary tax increase.)

The governor stopped short of saying exactly what she thinks

should be taxed to raise that billion dollars, saying that is a

decision for the Legislature. And Brewer said it would be up to

lawmakers to decide whether to hike the taxes themselves -- or

punt and send the issue to voters. Reaction to the Republican

governor's plan was particularly negative from legislators

from her own party. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Gray pointed out

that many GOP lawmakers have taken a pledge not to hike taxes, a

pledge he said history has taught them not to break.

(Once upon a time there was a president who said 'No new taxes,

read my lips.' And he got fired by the voters because he raised

taxes right after that. And so read my lips. No new taxes. I'm

not voting for any taxes. And I don't think that any of the

caucus members or a majority of the Republicans are going to vote

for new taxes.)

Rebecca Rios, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, said she

appreciates Brewer being willing to say that the budget cannot be

balanced solely by cutting spending. But she pointed out that

Brewer told lawmakers they need to look down the road at reducing

business taxes.

(You don't ask Arizonans to raise their taxes while, in the same

speech, promising to give a tax reduction to businesses.)

Brewer, talking to reporters after the speech, said the negative

reaction to her proposal was not entirely unexpected.

(Nobody likes to say that they're going to support raising taxes.

I certainly have never been of the mindset that I ever wanted to

raise taxes. But once you're confronted with the information and

that there is no other way to resolve the crisis that we're

facing in Arizona, reality sets in. And now all we need is some

courage to do the right thing.)

The governor's plan does include something that Republicans, at

least, did cheer. She wants to put a proposal on the ballot to

allow legislators to alter voter-approved mandates. A 1998

constitutional amendment says anything that has been approved at

the ballot can be changed by legislators only if it furthers the

intent of the original measure. Brewer may have her eye on $150

million a year raised by 80-cent-a-pack tax on cigarettes

approved by voters in 2006 to fund early childhood development

programs. But she said that doesn't mean the cash that tax raises

every year should be out of reach of lawmakers, as it is now.

(If there are dollars out there that are being expended on some

issues that were possibly rceived by voters that they felt were

necessary, but now that we're in this huge deficit, they might

consider the fact it would be better to put it into core services

like education, health services, and give them that choice.)

Senate Majority Leader Jorge Garcia said he finds such a proposal

to be distasteful, especially if it's just to seize money now

going to something else.

(Are we asking voters to rescind the tax as well? Or are we just

asking, hey, let us have the money and let us spend it the way we

want it because we don't agree with you.)

One thing Brewer did not address in her speech is the push by

Republican legislative leadership to permanently repeal of the

state property tax. That levy was suspended in 2006 when Arizona

had a surplus; it returns automatically later this year unless

lawmakers vote otherwise.