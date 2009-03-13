Recession-proof Boots

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Snowflake, AZ – At a time when many people are having difficulty paying for groceries, it might sound insane to spend seven hundred dollars on a pair of custom-made boots. But, apparently, even in this dismal economy, the shoe making industry is alive and well. From leather distributors to shoe makers themselves, America's high-end shoe business is thriving. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl brings us this profile of a shoe-making couple from northern Arizona. And they're just as surprised as anyone that their highly specialized business is booming.