Resurrection: Flagstaff author floats new vision for Glen Canyon

Published April 1, 2009 at 9:14 PM MST
By Daniel Kraker

Flagstaff, AZ – Lake Powell took two decades to fill up after Glen Canyon Dam was completed in the early 1960s. But now the ongoing drought has caused half that water to disappear, and in the process Glen Canyon has begun to reemerge. Flagstaff journalist and NAU journalism professor Annette McGivney has written a new book about the canyon's comeback called "Resurrection: Glen Canyon and a New Vision for the American West." She told Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker the title of the book was controversial.

