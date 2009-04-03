Confronting the health care cost crisis

By Daniel Kraker

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-829596.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – President Obama said last month that fixing our health care system is no longer just a moral issue, but a fiscal imperative. The U.S. spent more than $2 trillion on health care in 2007; double the amount spent a decade earlier, and only half of what's expected to be spent ten years from now. Today NAU's Interdisciplinary Health Policy Institute hosted a conference exploring the "Health and Health Care Crises," where award-winning author and nursing professor Suzanne Gordon offered her prescription to what ails the health care system. She told Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker if there's one thing our health care system does NOT need, it's more money.