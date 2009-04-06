Budget Crisis and Higher Education Talk Show

By Daniel Kraker

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-830020.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Arizona is facing more than a three billion dollar budget deficit for the next fiscal year. The state's universities face more potential cuts. Now federal stimulus dollars could restore some funding, but at what cost to other state services? Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker spoke with NAU President John Haeger, House Education Committee Chairman Rich Crandall, and Democratic Representative Tom Chabin, and he took calls from across northern Arizona.