Beyond Question

Published April 13, 2009 at 3:50 AM MST
By Scott Thybony

Flagstaff, AZ –
We're often told growing up there's no such thing as a "dumb question." But those who've guided tourists through the Grand Canyon may beg to differ. Commentator Scott Thybony has fielded his share of tourist queries over the years, some of which really got him thinking.

Scott Thybony is a Flagstaff based writer. His Grand Canyon commentaries are funded by the Grand Canyon Association, supporting education and scientific research for Grand Canyon National Park since 1932. On the web at Grand Canyon dot org.

