NAU Student Film Celebrates Poetry

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – April is National Poetry Month. So, it's only fitting that tonight, Northern Arizona University will present the debut screening of a new documentary film about poetry. It's called, Spoken Word. It's a collaborative project between two student filmmakers, an Emmy-award-winning director and NAU's creative writing department. Spoken Word not only captures what poetry SOUNDS like, but, also what it LOOKS like. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports.