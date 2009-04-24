Alberto Rios on Rethinking the Border

By Daniel Kraker

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-833493.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Host Intro:

Arizona author Alberto Rios grew up in Nogales during the 1950s and 60s, a time when the border was a much different place. Rios tells what he calls the "positive" side of the border in his memoir Capirotada. It was chosen as the One Book Arizona winner this year, a program that encourages communities across the state to read the same book at the same time. Rios is in Flagstaff today for the Northern Arizona Book Festival. I asked him to describe the border of his childhood.

Host outro:

Alberto Rios is a professor at Arizona State University. This interview was recorded at Sun Sounds Studios in Tempe.