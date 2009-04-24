© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff writer reaches new audience

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published April 24, 2009 at 4:48 AM MST
3131433-1238889483.jpg

By Laurel Morales

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-833121.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Flagstaff magazine editor Seth Muller is writing for a new audience - eight to twelve year olds. In The Mockingbird's Manual a young Navajo girl takes us on an insightful adventure. It's the first in a series called Keepers of the Wind Claw Chronicles. Muller will read from his new book at the Northern Arizona Book Festival April 25. He told Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Morales about how he became inspired to write for a younger audience.

