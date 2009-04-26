Landmark forest thinning deal reached

By Howard Fischer

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-835944.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Environmental groups and a logging company have reached an

agreement that may be nothing short of unprecedented.

The recent history of logging in Northern Arizona has been marked

by lawsuits and confrontation over the goals of economic

development versus environmental sustainability. The result has

been little actual work -- and the occasional catastrophic fire

that results from forests now overgrown with dense stands of

small trees. This new deal removes an obstacle to American Forest

Restoration Products being able to harvest about a million acres

of these small trees over the next 20 year to process at a new

plant in Winslow into what's called oriented strand board, a type

of waferboard. Ethan Aumack of the Grand Canyon Trust said

environmental groups recognize that the 2.4 million acre forest

does need thinning.

(Based on the size of fires that have occurred recently, we know

we need to be working at much larger scales, at up to 50,000

acres per year, across the Mogollon Rim.)

But it cost about $1,000 to plan and treat each acre, more money

than the Forest Service has to spend.

(So basic math suggests that if we proceed with the current

model, we have a cost-prohbitive need in front of us. We have

hundred of millions of dollars worth of work.)

Aumack said the kind of operation planned in Winslow not only

offsets these costs but creates 600 jobs and should pump $200

million a year into the regional economy.