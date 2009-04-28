Remembering Doctor John Caskey

By Laurel Morales

Flagstaff, AZ – When Doctor John Caskey moved to Flagstaff in the late 1950s he did it all: house calls, surgery, obstetrics. He delivered about 20 babies a month. Since then Flagstaff has grown and so has its medical needs. In the 1990s Caskey saw a great need for affordable health care so he and his colleagues opened a free clinic with a sliding fee scale. That clinic eventually became North Country Community Health Center. Caskey died last week. A few years ago North Country's current chief medical officer Andrew Saal interviewed Caskey as part of the StoryCorps oral history project.