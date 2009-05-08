Prescott Couple Bikes Around the World

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – The state of the economy and the rising cost of virtually everything may have you wishing you could escape it all. And that's exactly what a couple from Prescott did. Seven years ago, Tim and Cindie Travis gave up their jobs, sold everything they had and jumped on their bicycles. They've been pedaling ever since across many countries, stopping just long enough to write two books about the experience. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl spoke with the Travis's about life on the road.