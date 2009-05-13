Arizona Senator John McCain Answers KNAU Listener Questions

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-837057.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – The media recently celebrated President Barack Obama's first 100 days in office. But it's been almost 200 days since his competitor in the election, Arizona Senator John McCain, went back to work full time in the Senate. In that time, Senator McCain has been taking on some of the state's most challenging issues and reconnecting with his constituents. Senator McCain spoke with KNAU's Gillian Ferris Kohl about Senate business, and he answered some of our listeners most burning questions.