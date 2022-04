By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – Coconino County is holding a public hearing this evening that could decide the future of Flagstaff's Second Chance Center for Animals. County officials say the animal shelter is out of compliance with its conditional use permit. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports.