Amber Alert: Flagstaff boy kidnapped

By Laurel Morales

Flagstaff, AZ – The Flagstaff Police Department has issued an Amber Alert. Six year old Brady Travis has been abducted by his father Michael Scott Travis. Michael Travis has made serious threats against his son and himself. Police say Brady is the subject of a custody dispute. They say his father failed to return the boy to his mother in Seligman Sunday night. Travis is a 50 year old white man, five foot eight inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He may be driving a 1996 silver Nissan pick up truck with an Arizona plate 595-EVP. Brady is three feet tall, about 30 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. If anyone has information they're asked to call the Flagstaff Police Department Amber Alert operator at 928-556-2202.