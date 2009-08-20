Cardinals Fever Hits Flagstaff's Economy

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – The Arizona Cardinals wrap-up their summer training camp today in Flagstaff. For almost 20 years, the three-week event has brought at least some tourism and revenue to the city. But, after Arizona's first trip to the Super Bowl last season, legions of fans flocked to this year's training camp. And they scored an economic touchdown for the local economy. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports.