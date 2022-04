By Laurel Morales

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-856466.mp3

Grand Canyon, AZ – Arizona Senator John McCain met with Interior Secretary Ken Salazar and Colorado Representative Mark Udall at the Grand Canyon Friday (8/21/09) to discuss protecting the national parks. But some might argue that the three men have different ideas of what protection means. Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Morales reports.