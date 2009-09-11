© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

First-time Author Explores Long Relationship Between The Santa Fe Railway And Route 66

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published September 11, 2009 at 8:31 AM MST

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-859993.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Every year, Flagstaff hosts "Route 66 Days," a celebration of the historic road that revolutionized the American road trip. Tomorrow, a slew of Route 66 artists and writers will showcase their work in downtown Flagstaff. Photographer and first-time author Elrond Lawrence will be there with his new book, Route 66 Railway. It tells the story of the relationship between the railway and the road. KNAU's Gillian Ferris Kohl spoke with Elrond Lawrence at the most appropriate place they could think of.

KNAU and Arizona News