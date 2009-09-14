Flagstaff Army Ranger Contributes to Tillman's Story

By Laurel Morales

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-860361.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – John Krakauer's latest book "Where Men Win Glory" tells the story of football star turned Army Ranger Pat Tillman. Tillman walked away from a lucrative pro football career to join the Army after the 9-11 terrorist attacks. The former Arizona Cardinal died while serving in Afghanistan in 2004. Initially the cause of his death wasn't accurately reported by the military. Krakauer interviewed several Army Rangers for the book including Northern Arizona University student Will Aker. Aker tells Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Morales that Tillman's strength came in handy on more than one occasion.