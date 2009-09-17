Young Bull Rider Wins Big At Navajo Nation Rodeo

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – Since 1938, the annual Navajo Nation Fair Rodeo has been a premiere destination for both professional and amateur bull riders. The event and prize money draw big name riders from all over the world, and they usually win. But not this year. At last weekend's rodeo, 16 year old Adriano Long, a high school student from Flagstaff, walked away with the coveted bull riding championship. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl spoke with Adriano Long, and his mother Andrea, about the win.