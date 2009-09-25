America's Best Idea: Navajos Persevere in Canyon de Chelly
By Rose Houk
Chinle, AZ – Canyon de Chelly National Monument on the Navajo Nation is the only national park in the country entirely on tribal land. It's also the only "living" national park. Several Navajo people still live deep in the canyon, and they have no intention of leaving. Rose Houk has the first story in our series on national monuments in northern Arizona, "America's Best Idea."