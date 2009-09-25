© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
America's Best Idea: Navajos Persevere in Canyon de Chelly

Published September 25, 2009 at 12:16 PM MST
Seven Navajo riders on horseback in Canyon de Chelly in the early 1900s.

By Rose Houk

Chinle, AZ – Canyon de Chelly National Monument on the Navajo Nation is the only national park in the country entirely on tribal land. It's also the only "living" national park. Several Navajo people still live deep in the canyon, and they have no intention of leaving. Rose Houk has the first story in our series on national monuments in northern Arizona, "America's Best Idea."

View a slideshow.

Visit Canyon de Chelly.

Ken Burns' "The National Parks: America's Best Idea"

