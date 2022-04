By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – Tuesday is the last day to turn in ballots for the Flagstaff Unified School District's budget override election. The election is aimed at renewing a ten percent override for FUSD's current budget. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports.