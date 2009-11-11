Flagstaff veteran supports military families

By Laurel Morales

Flagstaff, AZ – Even though northern Arizona doesn't have a major military base, there are still a lot of people here who feel the impact of war. When Flagstaff veteran Kathleen Jones' son was deployed to Afghanistan three years ago she realized she needed to connect with other moms like her. On this Veterans Day Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Morales reports on what she did.

Kathleen Jones is taking care of her two grandchildren today Riley and 4-year-old Ethan.

Hi. Who do you have whose over in Iraq? Cousin Jerod's in Iraq. What's he doing over there? He's fighting bad sogers. The bad soldiers, yep.

For Kathleen Jones the military is in her blood. She and her husband are Air Force veterans, her daughter is in the Air Force and her son is a Marine.

When our son was deployed to Afghanistan I did nothing but cry and pray. And I thought I can't be the only mom in Flagstaff that has a kid fighting a war.

So she emailed all her friends asking if they knew anyone else like her. That's when she formed MANA. It stands for Marine Army Navy Air Force.

I thought "mana" that was the sustenance that God sent his people when they were wandering around in a desolate land. And I thought well we're going to be sending sustenance to our military that are in a desolate land.

She and her group have sent more than 700 care packages to northern Arizona men and women serving overseas. They've sewn blankets for babies of servicemen and women. And they've helped provide firewood for veterans at home.

MANA partners with a much bigger network. Each branch of the military has its own family support group.

Jones says MANA also provides information that families may not learn otherwise.

I watched the news all the time. Where my son was there were 12 marines killed one day. I thought oh my God one of them could be my son how am I going to know?

She learned from a friend that the military informs family before it tells the media. Kathleen and her husband help provide insider information like this to families who are worried about loved ones.

Jones says being a mother of a service member is nerve racking but she can't imagine what it would be like to have a spouse deployed.

Because the one left behind they're taking care of every detail of the home life and the children, and the bills, and the car.

And that's where groups like MANA can help.

If the soldier or marine, airman, seaman that's fighting a war know that their family is taken care of and they don't have to worry about family at home that somebody's going to take care of them then they can focus on their mission to stay safe so they can come home.

Jones says even after more than 20 years in the military, she didn't consider herself a patriot until her son went to Afghanistan.

Then I really grasped what our veterans and those who have fought long before have done for our country. And it made me so appreciate our veterans that I thought you know what I want them to know that I am thankful and grateful for what they've done.

Jones has made it her mission to show her gratitude. She will stop someone if she sees a veteran license plate in the parking lot or if someone is wearing a veteran hat in the grocery store. She shakes their hand and says thank you and welcome home.

Jones' son is back from Afghanistan now but her daughter deploys to Kuwait next month. So, once again, she might need some support.

For Arizona Public Radio I'm Laurel Morales in Flagstaff.