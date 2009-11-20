Special session budget fix fails

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – The budget special session this week was supposed to be a quick

first step toward fixing the state's $2 billion deficit. But that

didn't happen.

It takes 16 votes to get anything out of the Senate. None of the

Democrats were voting for the plan to cut $300 million in

education and welfare funds. And one of the 18 Republicans was on

a previously planned cruise.

The problem is that GOP senators Ron

Gould and Thayer Verschoor oppose a part of the package to let

state agencies hike their own fees on those they regulate to free

up tax dollars. So Gould voted against the spending cuts -- and

Verschoor didn't bother to show up at all.

That resulted in a

swipe at the pair by Gov. Jan Brewer who issued a statement

calling them -- quote -- Republican extremists. Gould, by that

time already enroute home to Lake Havasu City, said he guesses he

is.

"Apparently, in the eyes of a Republican governor that doesn't

hold the party platform."

He conceded that, by his way of thinking, that also puts most of

his GOP colleagues out of step with the party, as they also voted

to let the agencies hike their fees.

"To me this is a de facto tax increase on business. I think

that's a bad thing to do in the midst of a recession."

It remains unclear this morning whether there will be the

necessary GOP votes when lawmakers reconvene next week to pass

the budget without Gould or Verschoor. Gould said he believes

Senate leadership will have to give in to his demands and kill

the legislation with the fee-hike authorization. But

gubernatorial press aide Paul Senseman said his boss does not see

that as a realistic option.

"That would actually have the result of the government spending a

whole lot more money. I think that would have the opposite effect

of balancing the budget deficit. It would exacerbate it."

The meltdown in the Senate came as Brewer was in Austin,

attending a meeting of the Republican Governor's Association. But

Senseman insisted that the problems that developed were not due

to her absence.

"This is the Legislature's responsibility in order to provide a

balanced budget. If they cannot get it done, we'll do everything

we can to help them."

While Senseman held the governor blameless for the failure to

enact the budget cuts, he said Brewer does not limit her

criticism to the two hold-outs from her own party.

"It's as equally disappointing that an entire caucus continues to

take a partisan position against balancing the state budget."

But the Democrats have their own take on the issue. Sen. Ken

Cheuvront said he recognizes that there are going to have to be

strategic spending cuts.

"But I and, I cannot speak for all my fellow Democrats, but also

feel that there also needs to be a two-pronged approach. And that

as we make those cuts we also have to look at raising revenue.

And we need to make sure that those cuts we have in the future

are going to make sure that it's not going to have long-term

negative implications for the state."

But the package crafted by Brewer and GOP legislative leaders

dealt only with spending cuts and fee hikes. There was nothing

before lawmakers to increase revenues, not even Brewer's proposal

to ask voters for a temporary hike in the state sales tax. Senate

President Bob Burns countered that Democrats were wrong to say

that lawmakers were cutting the budget.

"The cutting's already been done by the activity of the economy.

The cash is just not there. The revenue is not there."

He said that means the only thing for lawmakers to do is to tell

state agencies to spend less. But Sen. Leah Landrum Taylor said

that isn't exactly true. She said the state's sales tax structure

is set up to exempt many services from the levy -- services that

could bring in needed cash.

"When I think about other luxury items that are out here, whether

it be a manicure, pedicure, doggy day care, haircuts, these are

the types of services that are not taxed. And they're being

protected."

Lawmakers will try to line up the votes for the plan again on

Monday.