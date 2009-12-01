© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's Series on Homelessness Part II: Kids and School

Published December 1, 2009 at 12:18 PM MST

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – Yesterday, KNAU brought you a story on the growing number of homeless families in Arizona and the lack of emergency shelter space available to them. Today, in the final part of our series on homelessness, we take a look at how children are affected by the situation. For many, it's a balancing act between school and survival. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports.

