Lawmakers approve nearly $200 million in budget cuts

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – State lawmakers have given final approval to a 194 million dollar

package of spending cuts and fund shifts.

There is universal consensus that the state is spending far more

than it is collecting. But the plan approved by the House

Saturday with only Republicans in support involves solely

trimming or eliminating programs. The debate sharply highlighted

the philosophical differences between the parties. Democratic

Rep. David Bradley chided Republicans for using a cut-only

approach to the budget when there is another option: Raise more

money.

"This is a time for the tightening of belts around the waists of

those who can afford it, not around the necks of those who

cannot. And that's what we do when we kind of just mercilessly

cut many things. We're leaving people behind."

But Republican Rick Murphy said the Democrats are looking at the

problem all wrong.

"Shifting the money in this state around, and having government

take more of it is not going to solve our problem. It's going to

make it worse."

He said what's needed is a revamped tax system, with a particular

focus on reducing property taxes on business.

"Let's actually reform our tax code so that the barriers to

investment that we have in this state are gone, so that we can

put open a welcome mat for business to come here and create

capital investment and create the kind of good jobs that

everybody keeps saying they want, but not willing to do something

different to get them."

But Democrat Chad Campbell said that businesses want more than

low taxes. They also want a good education system and quality of

life. That he said, means the need to accept some of the revenue

hikes Democrats are proposing.

"Because if not, we're going to end up with cuts like this, cuts

that are going to make us the first state in the nation with no

parks system. Is that the message we want to send to America?

It's not the message I want to send. And when I talk to people in

the business community they tell me, people are looking at us and

we are the laughing stock of the country."

Democrat Eric Meyer also weighed in, saying another cut to

graduate medical education will undermine the training of needed

doctors in the state. But the calls to minimize spending cuts

brought a sharp retort from Republican Andy Biggs.

"If you want to keep spending at the levels anywhere near what

we've been spending, you've got to answer that question: How high

do you want to set the tax rate."

The discussion also got a bit personal. Republican Steve

Yarbrough chided Democrats for voting against this plan and prior

budget reductions.

"Now it may be politically expedient to say I voted against the

cuts. But that is political gamesmanship, not statesmanship.

Members voting no like to say well, we know cuts are necessary.

But apparently there's no political benefit to voting for them,

so I'll just keep voting no."

But Democrat David Schapira said members of his party were

presented with a package of cuts crafted by Republicans -- a

package that was put together without Democratic input.

"The argument has been made today that Democrats oppose cuts.

This is a ridiculous argument. Look at any proposal we made this

session. All of them include cuts. Just because we oppose your

cuts doesn't mean we oppose cuts."

House Majority Whip Andy Tobin said if Democrats are interested

in additional revenues they should have supported a plan earlier

this year to put a temporary sales tax hike on the ballot. But

Minority Leader David Lujan pointed out that came with strings:

To just get a public vote on a sales tax, lawmakers would have

had to approve future tax cuts, many aimed largely at business.

An aide to Gov. Jan Brewer said she is reviewing the package but

is expected to sign it.