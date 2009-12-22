Brewer unveils budget plan

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – Governor Jan Brewer came up with a 10-point plan Monday designed

to help get the state over the fiscal hump. Arizona Public

Radio's Howard Fischer analyzed some of the elements and looks at

what they would -- and would not -- do.

The problem is that, even with a $194 million fix enacted by

lawmakers just last week, Brewer still pegs the gap between

revenues and expenses for the current fiscal year at $1.5

billion. The governor made no mention during her open Cabinet

meeting Monday of her request that lawmakers let the public vote

on a temporary sales tax hike, a request she has been unable to

get enacted. Instead, Brewer detailed things she can do on her

own to help. One involves a directive to interim Corrections

Director Charles Ryan to release some illegal immigrants now

being held in state prisons.

"Director Ryan, please prepare for the orderly return of those

prisoners who are eligible for release under existing law to the

custody of the federal government for return to their country of

origin, and reduce your prison beds and budget accordingly."

Some illegal immigrants already are eligible for deportation

after completing half of their sentences under a plan the state

has used since 2005. But that program is open only to those who

have committed minor felonies and are not repeat offenders. But

Ryan minimized the risk of releasing about 400 inmates who were

not eligible for that half-sentence release. Anyway, he said,

said these people would have to be released to Immigration and

Customs Enforcement 90 days later no matter what. There's another

issue in the governor's plan dealing with illegal immigration.

"I'm restating my Arizona only directive to state agency

directors to ensure that public benefits are only provided to

those who are legally in this country and reside in this state.

This is especially urgent when we are denying benefits to our own

citizens."

But it already is law that the state must check for legal

residency, a law that legislators reinforced just last month.

Along the same lines, Brewer said she wants those who are legally

eligible for state services to contribute more to their benefits.

"Effective immediately, agencies are to implement means testing

and sliding fee schedules to ensure the neediest among us receive

the most help."

But state agency representatives said that already is the case

for virtually all state programs. The one notable exception is

that the Department of Health Services doesn't check the income

of the seriously mentally ill who need help. Brewer also said she

wants a -- quote -- hard cap on enrollment in a program that

provides subsized child care for the needy. But officials at the

Department of Economic Security say that pretty much exists now,

with more than 10,000 on a waiting list that was established back

in February.

Some other things in Brewer's plan could provide

some savings -- or at least help the state with its cash flow.

She wants to delay payments due to public schools and

universities. And she want no more families enrolled in the Kids

Care program that provides nearly free health care to the

children of the working poor.

Brewer, after reading her plan from

a script, refused to take questions afterwards about details.

plan. She also ignored a question of whether the open Cabinet

meeting -- the only one of her 11-month administration -- was

staged to burnish her image of being in command of the situation.

But there were political components to the event: In attendance

were Grant Woods and Mary Peters, the co-chairs of her 2010

election bid, and Doug Cole, a hired political consultant to the

campaign.