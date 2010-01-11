Governor to address state budget crisis

By Howard Fischer

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-879531.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – Governor Jan Brewer gives her first -- and perhaps last -- state

of the state speech this afternoon. Arizona Public Radio's Howard

Fischer sat down with her last week to talk about what she plans

to say and other issues.

Brewer said there's a simple central theme to the message she

will give when she comes to the podium.

(That it's incumbent upon us collectively, that all of us work

together and resolve the catastrophic crisis that Arizona is

facing. And we can do that by creating jobs. And we need to do

that as quickly as possible.)

But Brewer, who became governor a year ago after Janet Napolitano

quit, faces a more immediate problem. The state faces a deficit

of close to $1.5 billion for the current fiscal year and the

prospect of $3 billion in red ink for the new one. The governor

asked lawmakers in March for a temporary hike in the state sales

tax. So far she hasn't been able to marshal the votes. Now, with

a year lost, the governor is going to make another stab at it.

What makes it different now?

(My discussions with leadership and legislators in the last

couple of months leads me to believe that they do, indeed,

understand the gravity of it. And they do, indeed, understand

what is happening to our great state. And that they feel, now,

they need to address the issue. Perhaps, in the past, the gravity

of the deficit didn't register to the extreme that it is, for

whatever that reason is.)

At this point, Brewer has her work cut out for her. While her

proposal to refer the one-cent hike in sales taxes to the ballot

got out of the House last year, it fell short in the Senate where

some members of her own Republican Party continue to refuse to go

along. And so far no Democrats have signed on. So does she need

to pull out a 2-by-4 to line up the votes?

(No. I don't intend to whack them upside the head. I intend to

give them the information, the fundamentals of what it's going to

take to turn the state around for the people of Arizona. It all

is in THEIR hands. And if we're going to grow the economy, if

we're going to get new businesses here, keep the companies that

are already here, that have stuck it out with us, then we have

got to have a government that is functioning.)

Temporary higher taxes are only part of Brewer's plan. She said

Arizona needs to lower it's taxes on business -- though not

immediately.

But in two or three years we can go in there and adjust our tax

structure to make it more competitive so that businesses can

thrive. And businesses will want to come. And we can be

competitive with those companies that are in other states that

are looking for a move, to benefit from them bringing their

businesses here to Arizona to provide those jobs that we so

desperately need.

Brewer said Arizona prospered in the past because people moved

here. That fueled the construction industry which until three

years ago employed closed to one person out of every 10. Then the

national economy tanked.

(We can't live on red tile roofs. That's why I have reached out

over and over and over again to different kinds of businesses

that have reached out to Arizona, even to those businesses that

haven't reached out to Arizona I've reached out to. And hopefully

we'll made headway with.)

The speech comes as several Republicans already have announced

their intent to challenge her in the primary. And if Brewer

survives she has to face off against likely Democratic candidate

Terry Goddard. Brewer said that is irrelevant.

(Well, I'm not giving my State of the State speech in regards to

my election. I'm giving my State of the State speech to the

people of Arizona and to the Legislature to assure them that Jan

Brewer's got a plan and that she's concerned about the economy

and a solution to bring Arizona back to its feet, to make it

successful. And the sooner we act, the sooner it's going to

happen. It's a strong message, one that can be delivered. And

when it's delivered, we'll see the sun rising. It's as simple as

that.)

For Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.