Governor wants to take away state paid health care

Phoenix, AZ – In her State of the State speech, Brewer repeated the call she

made on lawmakers in March to approve a temporary hike in state

sales taxes to deal with the deficit. The governor also said,

again, that there will need to be further cuts in spending and

proposed future limits on the growth of government. But Brewer

came up with a new specific Monday. She wants voters to

reconsider their decision a decade ago where they agreed to

expand the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, the

state's Medicaid program, to cover everyone below the federal

poverty level. That currently translates to about $18,300 for a

family of three.

(Contrary to what voters were told, there is no such thing as

free health care. Supporters assured us that it would be covered

by tobacco revenue. But in reality, almost $1 billion of our

general fund deficit can be directly attributed to this enormous

expansion.)

Rolling back to pre-2000 levels would cut the maximum a family

could make and still get care by about two thirds. It also would

mean that about 300,000 of the more than 1.2 million people

enrolled in the program would be bounced. Brewer's contention

that voters were told the state's cost of the expansion would be

covered by tobacco settlement revenues is only partly true.

Lawsuits filed by many states accused tobacco companies of

racketeering, fraud and targeting minors with their advertising.

In a nationwide settlement more than a decade ago, the tobacco

companies agreed to change their practices and pay some money.

Arizona's share over a 25-year period was pegged at about $3.2

billion. There actually were two measures on the 2000 ballot

seeking to spend that money on expanded health care. One would

have limited the expansion to only the settlement funds

available; the other -- the one that got more votes and became

law -- committed the state to providing free care for everyone

below the poverty level, regardless of whether the tobacco

dollars were available. Her plan faces an uphill battle -- and

not only because she needs to convince voters to make the change.

Some of the fight will come from the Arizona Chamber of Commerce.

Organization president Glenn Hamer said those who are bounced

from AHCCCS rolls will not get the routine care they now are

provided. The result, he said, is these people will seek medical

care only when they are truly sick, showing up in hospital

emergency rooms. And hospitals are forbidden by federal law from

turning away patients in life-threatening situations. Hamer said

all that will do is force hospitals to shift costs.

(The stress is going to be put elsewhere. It's going to be

ultimately put on employers in the form of higher premiums. And

the higher premiums will cause some to drop coverage, which means

fewer Arizonans will receive their health care.)

Eve Shapiro, a pediatrician who helped craft the original 2000

ballot measure, also scoffed at Brewer's contention that coverage

needs to be scaled back because the state cannot afford it.

(To say that we can't afford to give people health care is pretty

counterproductive because the way to have a more economically

viable workforce is to have a healthy workforce. So it's kind of

shooting yourself in the foot.)

But Republican legislative leaders appear more than willing to

send the question of who gets coverage back to the ballot. Senate

President Bob Burns said the plan should be scaled back. He said

people should take more responsibility for their own health.

(It's hard for me to believe that one-sixth of the population of

the state of Arizona has to have government assistance in their

health care. They make choices in how they spend the money they

earn. So maybe health care needs to be put up in a little higher

category.)

And House Speaker Kirk Adams said it's even more basic than that.

He said the state just doesn't have the money to meet these kinds

of expenses. For Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.