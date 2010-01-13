By Theresa Bierer

Flagstaff, AZ – TB) The state is working on a long-term strategy to advance biosciences. Stacey Button is the City of Flagstaff's Economic Vitality Director. She says despite the recession, the bioscience industries remain relatively strong.

"We look at the current economic conditions and we have to be realistic but truly the opportunity lies in biosciences and the industries and what they bring to our community as well as the state.

TB) Biosciences, such as research, testing and medical labs have been shown to boost local economies. Northern Arizona University president John Haeger says he was behind the Arizona's bioscience roadmap concept since its inception 8 years ago.

"We said this is an area of expertise the university has, this is a direction the state is heading down. And so there has been literally an explosion of research and faculty on the NAU campus."

TB) The Flinn Foundation says despite the recession, Arizona's biosciences industry has continued to grow at a faster pace than the rest of the nation. Medical device companies, like Flagstaff based W-L Gore have helped the state progress along with numerous bioscience and technology incubators designed to help young firms become profitable.

Robert Green is president of the Arizona Bioindustry association. He says the states outlook is good for biosciences in Arizona.

"and we're maturing to the point where these new technologies are actually coming to fruition pretty soon and it's really doing well in Arizona. There's a lot of work on the cutting edge that we will see dividends pay in our lifetimes and our children's lifetimes."

TB) speakers also expressed concerns, saying budget cuts to universities and Science Foundation Arizona, could create hardships in areas where the state has made progress.

In Flagstaff, For Arizona Public Radio, I'm Theresa Bierer