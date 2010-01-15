How To Make New Year's Resolutions Stick: A Converstion With Flagstaff Counselor Burt Gershater
By Gillian Ferris Kohl
Flagstaff, AZ – January 1st is the day when nearly half of the American adult population enacts New Year's resolutions. But, only two weeks into 2010, more than a quarter of those people have already fallen off the resolution wagon. And, according to the Journal of Clinical Psychology, the statistics just go downhill from there. So, why are resolutions so hard to stick to? Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl turned to Flagstaff counselor and author Burt Gershater to find out.