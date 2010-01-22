Governor declares state of emergency

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-881575.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – The governor declared a state of emergency for Coconino, Apache,

Navajo, Gila and Maricopa counties. That moves frees up $200,000

to be used to pay for emergency responses as well as aid in

recovery once the storm passes.

(We are concerned, of course, about the whole state. But with the

snow and the rain up there, it will be a situation that really

needs an assessment when we can see what has taken place over the

evening.)

Brewer said actions were taken earlier Thursday in anticipation

of what, in fact, did happen -- the closure of Interstates 40 and

17, essentially cutting off much of Northern Arizona from the

rest of the state.

(We did early mobilization. And so, yhe National Guard has been

deployed out there. DPS went up there. Our Department of

Transportation was up there.)

The governor said those needing to travel should use the 5-1-1

system, either by phone or at A-Z-5-1-1-dot-gov to see which

roads are open.

(And then, people up there that need other information to go to

A-Z-E-I-N for up-to-date information regarding news flashes that

will be provided throughout day and nite, current information

that they can rely on.)

For Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.