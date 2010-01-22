Governor declares state of emergency
http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-881575.mp3
Phoenix, AZ – The governor declared a state of emergency for Coconino, Apache,
Navajo, Gila and Maricopa counties. That moves frees up $200,000
to be used to pay for emergency responses as well as aid in
recovery once the storm passes.
(We are concerned, of course, about the whole state. But with the
snow and the rain up there, it will be a situation that really
needs an assessment when we can see what has taken place over the
evening.)
Brewer said actions were taken earlier Thursday in anticipation
of what, in fact, did happen -- the closure of Interstates 40 and
17, essentially cutting off much of Northern Arizona from the
rest of the state.
(We did early mobilization. And so, yhe National Guard has been
deployed out there. DPS went up there. Our Department of
Transportation was up there.)
The governor said those needing to travel should use the 5-1-1
system, either by phone or at A-Z-5-1-1-dot-gov to see which
roads are open.
(And then, people up there that need other information to go to
A-Z-E-I-N for up-to-date information regarding news flashes that
will be provided throughout day and nite, current information
that they can rely on.)
For Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.