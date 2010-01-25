© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
One Year After The Crash: KNAU Remembers Flagstaff Engineers Tom Moody And Frank Protiva

Published January 25, 2010 at 7:02 AM MST
By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – One year ago, Flagstaff lost two of its most notable water engineers, Tom Moody and Frank Protiva. The long-time colleagues and friends were killed when their plane crashed shortly after taking off from Flagstaff's Pulliam Airport. Both Moody and Protiva had devoted their lives to environmental protection and preservation, particularly along the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon. And, though their deaths rocked Flagstaff's tightly-knit engineering and river running communities, their legacy of work has carried on. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports.

