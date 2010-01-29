© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

There's No Business Like Snow Business: Flagstaff Digs Out After Record Setting Storm

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published January 29, 2010 at 7:48 AM MST

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – From the Grand Canyon to the Navajo Nation, snow shoveling has become a familiar sound over the last week. For days, people across northern Arizona have been digging-out from one of the strongest winter storms on record. But, all that snow has led to serious concerns about roof collapses, particularly in Flagstaff. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports.

