State lawmakers move to deal with current and future budget deficits

Phoenix, AZ – The package approved Tuesday by the Senate includes asking voters

to hike the state sales tax by a penny for three years. But that

vote won't occur until May -- meaning even if it's approved it

won't help the finances this fiscal year which ends June 30. What

the plan does include for this year includes borrowing -- a lot

of it -- $450 million against future proceeds from the Arizona

Lottery over 20 years and selling off another $300 million in

state buildings and leasing them back from the owners. That

annoyed Sen. Ron Gould who said the move is not only ill

conceived but unconstitutional.

(We just seem to want to play Jedi mind tricks around here and

just call things other things to confuse people to get around the

provisions of the constitution or to get around what the voters

have decided to do.)

That's not the only borrowing. The plan calls for delaying $350

million owed this spring to public schools until August, and $100

million due universities into September. Senate President Bob

Burns acknowledged they simply push the problem off into the

future for a one time fix.

(Well, I wouldn't put it in the good, fiscally responsible plan

category. I think that there are things we should do, things we

want to do. But it all comes down to what we can do.)

Burns said this package was the only thing that could get the

necessary votes for Senate approval. While the proposed tax hike

won't help this year's budget, supporters say it is an important

part of dealing with the fact that the recession -- and the sharp

drop in tax collections -- is going to create deficits for years

to come. If voters approve the levy it would generate close to

$950 million this coming budget year and more than $1 billion by

the third year. Sen. Ken Cheuvront supported the plan.

(I think if you look we have very few options. If we do not allow

the people of Arizona to make a decision on whether they want to

raise revenues to pay for vital programs, we will be having to

cut those vital programs that are so important to many of us.)

But other lawmakers disagreed, with reasons ranging from concerns

about taking money out of the private sector to questions of

whether the tax hike will really prevent future cuts. In separate

action Tuesday, the Senate Appropriations Committee agreed to ask

voters to cap future state spending at no more than 6.4 percent

of the total personal income of everyone in the state. The

current limit, originally approved by voters in 1980, is now

slightly more than 7.4 percent. Sen. Russell Pearce said the

experience of the last few years proves that is insufficient. He

said that state budgets from 1998 through 2005 all fit within

that proposed 6.4 percent limit. It was only when tax collections

were booming that lawmakers and the governor started a whole

bunch of new or expanded programs, pushing spending up above 6.9

percent. It now has dropped back to the 6.1 percent range. Pearce

said it needs to stay close to that.

(This bill would not shrink state government as a share of the

state economy. Rather it will simply keep the state government

from taking larger and larger share of the state economy.)

The Appropriations Committee also approved another measure to

repeal a 1998 constitutional amendment which keeps lawmakers from

trimming or eliminating programs voters have said they want.

Supporters say that more than a third of the budget is now off

limits, with much of that tied to voter-mandated formulas for

education and free health care. But Sen. Paula Aboud said she

doubts that voters, who would have to approve this change as well

as the new spending cap, would be willing to go along.

(I think the public does not trust the way this Legislature will

allocate dollars. It's given tax cuts to the wealthy. Sometimes

the Legislature has a different priority than the citizens do.)

She said initiatives are the way voters say what are their

priorities regardless of what lawmakers think. For Arizona Public

Radio this is Howard Fischer.