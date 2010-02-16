© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Celebrating 30 Years of Caffeine and Community

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published February 16, 2010 at 8:18 AM MST
3267847-162372479.jpg
\"Macy's Happy Hour\", by Flagstaff artist Connie Townsend

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-885550.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – It's hard to imagine a time when there wasn't a gourmet coffeehouse on almost every corner. But, before "Frappuccino" became a household name, there was only one coffeehouse in the entire state of Arizona that roasted its own beans. That place was Macy's European Coffeehouse and Bakery, in Flagstaff. This month, Macy's is celebrating its 30th anniversary; 3 decades of caffeine and community. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports.

(Music following the story is by the Flagstaff-based band, Steve Reynolds and the Nightcrawlers.)

KNAU and Arizona News