Celebrating 30 Years of Caffeine and Community

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – It's hard to imagine a time when there wasn't a gourmet coffeehouse on almost every corner. But, before "Frappuccino" became a household name, there was only one coffeehouse in the entire state of Arizona that roasted its own beans. That place was Macy's European Coffeehouse and Bakery, in Flagstaff. This month, Macy's is celebrating its 30th anniversary; 3 decades of caffeine and community. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports.

(Music following the story is by the Flagstaff-based band, Steve Reynolds and the Nightcrawlers.)