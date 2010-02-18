State voters may be able to create a medical marijuana law

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-886640.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – The initiative drive would allow anyone with a written

certification from a doctor to buy up to 2 1/2 ounces of

marijuana every two weeks. Senate Minority Leader Jorge Garcia

said he personally supports the measure.

(A number of folks that I've spoken to in my work as a social

worker, they say that they use marijuana. It helps them to

release some stressors, to deal with the nausea associated with

medications.)

But Garcia said his proposal this is really all about money. He

pointed out the law was specifically written to have doctors

certify patients. That's designed to get around threats by the

Drug Enforcement Administration to penalize doctors who prescribe

marijuana. So Garcia figured that if it's not a prescription it

should be taxed. So how much would it raise? Legislative budget

analysts studied California which already has a marijuana law.

Looking at per capita consumption there and extrapolating it to

Arizona, they figured annual sales in the neighborhood of $25

million a year. That would generate about $1.3 million in state

sales taxes. Garcia's bill has the backing of the initiative

circulators. Campaign manager Andrew Meyers said they already

presumed that the drugs, which would be sold from state-regulated

dispensaries, would be taxes. Anyway, Meyers actually sees a

benefit from what Garcia is trying to do. He said if voters know

the marijuana will be taxed, it might give them another reason to

vote for the initiative.

(Them passing this makes it clear that enacting a medical

marijuana law is not only the right thing to do for patients but

will also help pay for social services, like police on the

streets, where the current policies ensure that only the

underground market benefits from the sale of marijuana, even

marijuana sold to patients.)

But that is exactly why some members of the Senate Finance

Committee, asked to approve the tax on Wednesday, voted against

it. That includes Jack Harper.

(I feel that enacting the tax preemptively would encourage the

general public to pass the citizens initiative, which I am not in

favor of. I don't think that the citizens should be prodded by

saying, look, if you legalize marijuana it'll also help with our

fiscal problems.)

And Sen. Russell Pearce said letting people smoke marijuana

legally is probably the last thing the state would want to do

while it's trying to increase productivity. The initiative

contains a list of medical conditions that would let a doctor

write a certification for a patient for treatment with marijuana,

ranging from glaucoma and AIDS to chronic or debilitating

conditions that lead to severe and chronic pain, severe nausea,

seizures or severe and persistent muscle spasms. But Sen. Ron

Gould said the experience in California proves that's just a

smokescreen.

(Both my sister-in-law and my nephew have medical marijuana

cards. I don't think it takes a whole lot to get a medical

marijuana card in California, since it's not really about a

medical condition. It's about legalization.)

Not everyone who would be entitled to buy marijuana if the

initiative becomes law would be paying that tax. The proposal

says those who live at least 25 miles from the nearest marijuana

dispenary are entitled to grow their own from seeds. The measure

cleared the committee on a 4-3 vote, sending it to the full

Senate. For Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.