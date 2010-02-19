Joe Haughey For Mayor

By Theresa Bierer

Flagstaff, AZ – Intro) In the city of Flagstaff, registered voters receive a primary ballots this week. K-N-A-U is profiling each of the candidates for mayor. Arizona Public Radio's Theresa Bierer has this profile.

TB)Joe Haughey moved to Flagstaff more than 30 years ago seeking a nice community to raise his family. He thinks his love of the community will make him a better mayor, along with his experience including 7 years as a council member.

"and also I've served on just about every board and commission we have. I've been a city employee for 11 years before I came to Flagstaff as a police officer so I've sat on the other side of the table and now I sit on this side of the table as a policy maker"

TB) Haughey worked with the group who established the free clinic which is now North Country Health Care and the Don't Tag Flag dot com group for graffiti eradication. Haughey says part of what makes Flagstaff unique is a common theme among residents.

"Because we choose to live here, unfortunately, we all sacrifice something to live here. We sacrifice cheaper housing, a better paying job, cheaper groceries cheaper energy, we can go through the whole list."

TB) Haughey says strong leadership can help attract industry to the area while helping local businesses expand. His experience includes teaching leadership classes and seminars .and participating in the national league of cities leadership institute on behalf of the city.

"Based on my experience an my demonstrated historical leadership if you will, I am the best candidate for mayor"

Haughey faces Mayor Sara Presler and former council member Kara Kelty in the primary. In Flagstaff, for Arizona Public Radio, I'm Theresa Bierer

TAG) KNAU will highlight the candidate Kara Kelty Monday.

