State senators voted to let themselves take jobs as lobbyists

Phoenix, AZ – In the early 1990s seven lawmakers were ensnared in a sting

operation that became know as AzScam. An undercover agent, posing

as a lobbyist for interests pursuing legalized casino gaming in

Arizona, gave out thousands of dollars in both campaign

contributions and bribes to lawmakers willing to support the

plan. Seven legislators were indicted. Six reached plea deals; a

seventh was convicted of conspiracy to commit bribery and filing

false campaign statements. One of the reforms enacted in the wake

of the scandal was a one-year ban on lawmakers engaging in

lobbying after they leave office. Sen. Jack Harper pointed out

there is no similar restriction on legislative staffers, people

he said may have more influence and be more knowledgeable than

lawmakers themselves. He told his colleagues Thursday they have a

right to make a living after leaving the Legislature -- including

as lobbyists.

(Obviously, there are many members in this body and in the House

that are not running for office again. And I don't see why your

economic liberty should be any more limited than a senior staff

member that works here.)

And he said there's nothing inherently unethical about that. But

Sen. Debbie McCune Davis, who was a legislator at the time of

AzScam said it's not the ethical lawmakers she's worried about.

(Ethical people will behave in ethical ways. And it is not the

ethical people for whom we make rules. It is those who perhaps

choose to follow other paths of behavior.)

Sen. Ken Cheuvront cited a recent statewide survey which found

that just 15 percent of Arizonans agree with the job the

Legislature is doing, the lowest figure ever recorded. He said

lawmakers do themselves no favors with measures like this.

(Many people, whether rightly or wrongly, look at politicians as

being self-serving. And I think, unfortunately, that this bill

might make them say, 'I told you so.'

He said the only message a bill like this sends is that lawmakers

are watching out for themselves and want to enrich themselves.

Cheuvront said he doesn't see any problem with lawmakers having

to wait a year before they come back and try to lobby their

former colleagues. But Rep. Sylvia Allen said the restriction is

unnecessary.

(I think that if you are a person serving down here that strives

to have integrity, strives to be fair, strives to be honest,

works hard, that those characteristics are going to carry over. I

don't see that making a person wait a year is going to change the

perception of the public that that person is now making six

figures or something a year later.)

But McCune Davis said the lack of a waiting period creates all

sorts of opportunities for mischief.

(There are many ways that industry and interests could discuss

employment of a legislator beyond leaving office that could be

very troublesome and, in fact, wouldn't be evident until well

beyond the time an individual leaves office.)

She said the ban protects the public from lawmakers being tempted

with offers from companies for future lobbying contracts while

they are still in office -- and still in a position to influence

legislation. The one-year ban on lawmakers lobbying was only one

of the reforms adopted in the wake of AzScam. Other changes

included registration of lobbyists, limits on how much lobbyists

can spend in gifts for lawmakers and prohibitions on legislators

taking campaign funds from lobbyists while they are in session.

All of those remain in place today. For Arizona Public Radio this

is Howard Fischer.