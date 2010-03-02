KNAU Remembers Lance Corporal Alejandro "Jaye" Yazzie

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-888396.mp3

Farmington, New Mexico – On February 19th, NPR aired a report from the front lines of the Marjah offensive in Afghanistan. The report included tape from a firefight and the death of a young Marine. That Marine was 23 year old Lance Corporal Alejandro "Jaye" Yazzie, from Rock Point, Arizona on the Navajo Nation. Yazzie is the 11th Navajo soldier to die in combat since the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan started. His funeral was Friday in Farmington, New Mexico. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports.