Two measures to save state parks hung up in legislature

Phoenix, AZ – State parks get no taxpayer dollars. The system is self

supporting, running with entrance fees and the proceeds from

special sources, like a tax on the registration of boats to help

improve state lakes. But when lawmakers found themselves without

cash to balance the budget last year, they raided the funds the

parks department had collected, including those entrance fees.

And going forward, the money from parks that make a profit isn't

enough to offset losses at the others. The Parks Board voted to

close 13 sites. Homolovi Ruins and Lyman Lake already are

shuttered. Six more, including Riordan Mansion, will close at the

end of the month, with the remainder shutting down in June. There

is a proposal in the state House to find a permanent revenue

source -- a $12 surcharge on registration fees for all non-

commercial vehicles. But Rep. John Kavanagh is refusing to

schedule a hearing for the measure in the Appropriations

Committee which he chairs. He said it's just another tax which he

finds unacceptable.

(We've already sent a billion-dollar tax increase to the voters.

We also allowed a quarter of a billion dollar property tax to

come back. So the voters are taxed out already.)

Nor does he believe the fact that the plan would give the last

word on the tax to voters makes it any more acceptable.

(Everybody's got a pet project they want to put before the

voters. That's why we have committee chairmen and committees to

filter these things out.)

That argument of a full ballot holds no water with Rep. Russ

Jones who is sponsoring the surcharge measure. In fact, he sees

it just the reverse.

(There's a whole slew of things that are going to go to the

voters as referrals. To use the excuse that there just other,

more important things, too many things, is not a real good reason

to not let the voters make this decision.)

But Kavanagh has another objection to having the question on the

ballot. Under the terms of the Arizona Constitution, anything

passed by voters -- including the proceeds of any tax they

approve -- is off limits to legislators. Kavanagh said he's

unwilling to accept that restriction. But it's exactly that limit

that makes it more attractive to supporters: It would prevent the

raids that got the park system into financial problems in the

first place. That same constitutional provision against

legislative tinkering with ballot measures figures in the

problems with the other measure designed to help state parks, at

least in the short run. It would lend the board $40 million over

two years while the state gets its finances in order. It also

buys time until Jones' plan can get on the November ballot. But

the money would come from the Growing Smarter fund approved by

voters in 1998. That cash is supposed to be used solely to buy or

lease state trust lands to preserve it for open space. Rep. Tom

Chabin said that runs afoul of that constitutional provision. But

Rep. Warde Nichols said there is an exception to the no tinkering

provision: Lawmakers may make any change that -- quote --

furthers the purpose of such measure. And he said parks provide

open space. But here's the problem. Even if Nichols is right,

that change still takes a three-fourths vote of both the House

and Senate. That empowers the minority of lawmakers who question

the legality of the plan to block it. Chabin said even if the

plan were constitutional he still would not vote for it. He said

it just a stop-gap measure that really doesn't address the

underlying problems of the state budget.

(I have done my best to every set of constituencies I can open

the door to, to demonstrate our structural deficit, the crisis

that we're in, that it is very real and the problem is revenue.

These other things are mere tricks.)

Chabin said parks may be the least of the state's financial

problems. He said the unwillingess of GOP lawmakers to consider

higher taxes -- they're even propsing future tax cuts -- is

undermining far more critical programs like psychiatric help for

those who need it. For Arizona Public Radio this is Howard

Fischer.