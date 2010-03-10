A Winter Weather Update With Flagstaff Meteorologist Lee Born

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-889861.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – This winter has been a big one weather-wise for Arizona. In January, forecasters recorded the second strongest series of storms in almost 50 years. And all that stormy weather has led to a lot of snowfall here in northern Arizona. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl spoke with Flagstaff meteorologist Lee Born about snowfall totals across the region.